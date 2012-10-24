Thai group extends offer date for F&N bid to Nov 8

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - TCC Assets Ltd, a company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has extended the closing date of its $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave to Nov 8 from Oct 29.

The extension was expected as F&N shares continued to trade above the TCC’s offer price of S$8.88 a share in anticipation of a rival bid by Overseas Union Enterprises, a company controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group.

In a statement early on Thursday, TCC Assets said it and Thai Beverage collectively own 35.68 percent of F&N. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John Mair)