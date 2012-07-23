FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraser and Neave hires Goldman after APB bid - sources
#Funds News
July 23, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Fraser and Neave hires Goldman after APB bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Singapore’s beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave has hired Goldman Sachs as adviser after Dutch brewer Heineken NV made a $4.1 billion bid to buy F&N’s stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Heineken is offering up to $6 billion to buy F&N’s stake and ordinary APB shares it does not already own.

Its move came after Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and an affiliated group received a $3 billion bid for their stakes in F&N and APB from companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

“Goldman is advising F&N,” said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

F&N was not immediately available to comment, while a spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment.

