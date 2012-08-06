FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraser and Neave shares jump on Heineken deal for APB
August 6, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Fraser and Neave shares jump on Heineken deal for APB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Fraser and Neave Ltd jumped after the Singapore conglomerate’s board accepted Dutch giant Heineken’s $4.1 billion offer for its stake in Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.

In early trading, F&N rose as much as 4.9 percent to S$8.55 on volume of 1.4 million shares, making it the top traded stock by value in the Singapore market. APB shares were down 1.4 percent at S$48.80.

F&N’s board will recommend the S$50 per APB share cash deal to its shareholders, Heineken said in a statement on Friday.

The purchase gives Heineken 82 percent of the prized APB and it will now launch an offer for the rest of the company. Drinks, property and publishing group F&N could be broken up eventually. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

