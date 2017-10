SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Fraser and Neave has agreed to sell its 56.05 percent stake in Frasers Property (China) Ltd for S$261 million ($212 million)to a unit of Shanghai-listed Gemdale Corporation , as it streamlines its property business in China.

($1 = 1.2305 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)