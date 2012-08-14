FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thais extend deadline for APB partial offer to Aug 24
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Thais extend deadline for APB partial offer to Aug 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi on Tuesday extended its offer to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s direct 7.3 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Aug 24 from Aug 16.

“The company wishes to announce that KPGL (Kindest Place Groups Ltd) has agreed to extend the deadline for acceptance of the offer to 5:00 pm on Aug 24, 2012,” F&N said in a stock market filing.

Companies linked to Charoen, Thailand’s second-richest man, are testing Dutch giant Heineken’s resolve to take over APB, as the fight for a bigger slice of one of the world’s fastest-growing beer markets intensifies.

F&N, which controls around 40 percent of APB through direct and indirect stakes, has agreed to sell its APB holdings to Heineken, subject to approval from shareholders.

Thai Beverage, a firm controlled by Charoen, controls 26.2 percent of F&N.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.