Heineken says considering Asia options

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - Heineken said on Tuesday it was considering its options after two Asian financial groups announced they had received bids for their direct and indirect stakes in an Asian beermaker partly owned by the Dutch brewer.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and insurer Great Eastern Holdings said on Monday they had received a bid for their $2 billion combined stakes in Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd.

“We are actively considering our options given our legitimate concerns in relation to this sudden development,” eineken said in an emailed statement.

“We are seeking all necessary assurances and will take any appropriate action in order to safeguard our interests.”

Heineken and F&N control Asia Pacific Breweries through a separate entity. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)