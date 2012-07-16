FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC, unit get offer for their stake in Fraser and Neave
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

OCBC, unit get offer for their stake in Fraser and Neave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and its insurance unit Great Eastern have received an offer for their combined 18.2 percent stake in Fraser and Neave, a Singapore-listed beverages-to-property firm.

The offer, from an unnamed group, was also for a 7.92 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd owned by OCBC and its unit, the Singapore lender said in a statement.

Fraser and Neave has a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The offer comes two years after Kirin Holdings Co, Japan’s largest brewer, paid $984 million for Temasek Holdings Pte’s 14.7 percent holding in Fraser and Neave. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.