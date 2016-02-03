FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frasers Centrepoint says exploring REIT listing on Singapore bourse
February 3, 2016

Frasers Centrepoint says exploring REIT listing on Singapore bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Property developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said it was exploring listing a real estate investment trust in Singapore as an option to get the best value from its assets, including its Australian industrial properties.

The Singapore-listed company said discussions were still going on and no decision had been made on whether the transaction will take place.

Frasers Centrepoint, backed by Thailand’s second-richest man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, gained control of the Australian assets through its 2014 purchase of Australand Property Group for about A$2.6 billion ($1.84 billion).

Bloomberg had earlier reported the company was weighing a REIT listing backed by the assets.

$1 = 1.4166 Australian dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Adrian Croft

