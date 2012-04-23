FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Frasers Commercial to sell property for S$360 mln
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's Frasers Commercial to sell property for S$360 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Frasers Commercial Trust , which owns office assets in Asia, said on Tuesday it will sell a Singapore commercial property to Bayfront Ventures Pte Ltd for S$360 million ($288 million).

Bayfront Ventures is a company jointly owned by Fragrance Group Ltd and World Class Land Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Aspial Corporation Ltd.

Frasers Commercial said it will realise a gain of S$72.8 million from the sale of the property. ($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.