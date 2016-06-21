FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frasers Logistics makes subdued debut in Singapore
June 21, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Frasers Logistics makes subdued debut in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Units in Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust climbed 1.7 percent in their market debut after a S$903 million ($673 million) initial public offering, Singapore's biggest in three years.

The real estate investment trust, which has a portfolio of Australian properties, is sponsored by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd.

The listing follows Manulife US REIT's $519.2 million sale last month, with IPO activity showing signs of recovery in Singapore after a slump last year. ($1 = 1.3424 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

