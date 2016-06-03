FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust to raise up to $656 mln in Singapore IPO
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust to raise up to $656 mln in Singapore IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IPO sponsored by Frasers Centrepoint

* Boost for Singapore listings (Adds prospectus details, background)

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust, backed by Australian properties, plans to raise up to about S$902 million ($656 million) through an initial public offering in Singapore, according to its prospectus filed with regulators.

In a significant boost for new listings in the city state, the real estate investment trust (REIT) plans to sell 521.7 million units to institutions and retail investors, with cornerstone investors taking up another 492.8 million units. The units are to be priced at S$0.85 to S$0.89 apiece.

Trading of the units is expected to begin on June 21. According to the prospectus, proceeds will be used to provide working capital for financing of capital expenditure, incentives and corporate expenses.

Singapore has faced a dearth of IPOs in recent times. Funds raised through IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX’s main board totalled just S$276 million in 2015, well down on the previous year’s S$3.18 billion.

Last month, Manulife US REIT started trading in Singapore after a $519.2 million sale, the city-state’s biggest IPO in almost two years.

The Frasers Logistics trust is sponsored by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi-backed real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. Cornerstone investors include Blackrock Funds, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Co and Nikko Asset Management Asia Ltd.

$1 = 1.3754 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.