BRIEF-US, SEC announce charges over collapsed Connecticut hedge fund New Stream
February 26, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-US, SEC announce charges over collapsed Connecticut hedge fund New Stream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - * SEC announces charges against pair of hedge fund managers and their

Connecticut-based advisory firm new stream capital * SEC accuses david bryson, Bart Gutekunst of fraud for lying to investors

about fund’s structure, finances before it failed * SEC also charges new stream’s former CFO, former head of Investor Relations;

says the latter has agreed to settle * U.S. attorney in Connecticut announces separate criminal case against bryson,

gutekunst, ex-CFO Richard Pereira * U.S. attorney says criminal defendants each charged with 10 counts securities

fraud, 8 counts wire fraud, 1 count conspiracy * U.S. attorney says criminal defendants each pleaded not guilty, has been

released on bond

