First Mortgage Corp, executives agree to settle SEC fraud charges

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that California-based First Mortgage Corporation and six of its executives agreed to pay $12.7 million to settle charges of defrauding investors.

According to the SEC, the executives said current, performing loans were delinquent and pulled them from residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the government corporation Ginnie Mae. First Mortgage then sold the loans at a profit into newly issued mortgage-backed securities. That caused Ginnie Mae, which stands for the Government National Mortgage Association, to publish false and misleading prospectuses, the SEC said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)