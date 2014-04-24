FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Money manager Vilar gets 10 years prison in resentencing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Money manager and arts patron Alberto Vilar was resentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, a year longer than previously, in connection with his 2008 conviction for fraud and money laundering.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan, who had imposed the original sentence, said a longer term was justified because Vilar had taken steps to prevent victims of his crimes from being repaid.

Sullivan also sentenced Gary Tanaka, Vilar’s business partner at the now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc, to six years in prison, also a year longer than previously.

A federal appeals court last August had ordered both defendants resentenced in light of a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affected how punishments should be calculated.

The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 05-cr-00621. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

