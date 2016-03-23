FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frazier Healthcare raises $525 mln for healthcare fund
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 23, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Frazier Healthcare raises $525 mln for healthcare fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners said on Wednesday it had raised $525 million to invest in small healthcare companies.

The Seattle-based company, which has more than $2 billion in assets under management, raised the amount through its buyout vehicle, Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund VIII LP.

The company said existing and select new limited partners, which represent some endowments, public and private pension funds and financial institutions, had subscribed to the offering. (bit.ly/1Zu3wjE) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
