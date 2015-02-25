FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fred Alger Management names Teresa McRoberts head of healthcare team
February 25, 2015

MOVES-Fred Alger Management names Teresa McRoberts head of healthcare team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asset manager Fred Alger Management Inc said Teresa McRoberts had returned to the firm as the head of its healthcare team.

McRoberts was appointed senior vice president, senior analyst and portfolio manager of Alger Health Sciences Fund and portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies.

McRoberts, who has previously worked with New York-based Fred Alger in two stints, is the founder of hedge fund Bienville Health Science Partners. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

