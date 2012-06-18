FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at higher rates
June 18, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 17, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.102 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold June 11.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 17, 2012 at a 0.160 percent rate, also up from a 0.149 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.10 versus 4.30 for bills sold last week.

Demand for the six-month bills was lower at 3.70 versus 4.08 for its bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is June 19.

