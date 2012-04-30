Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 bln bills on Monday

April 30 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due July 30, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 29, 2012 later in the day.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is May 1.