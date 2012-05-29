Freddie Mac to sell $2 billion bills on Tuesday

May 29 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it plans to sell $2 billion of bills later on Tuesday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 26, 2012.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is May 30.