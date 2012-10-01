FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2012

Freddie Mac to sell $2 billion bills on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion reference bills on Monday, Oct. 1.

The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Dec. 31, 2012, and $1 billion six-month bills due April 1, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Settlement is Oct 2.

