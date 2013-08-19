FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $500 million of one-month bills due Sept. 16, 2013, $1 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 18, 2013, $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 18, 2014, and $500 million of 12-month bills due Aug. 18, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Aug. 20.

