Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The company said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 4, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 3, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Aug. 6.

