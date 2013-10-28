Freddie Mac to sell $2.25 bln in bills on Monday

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.25 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $250 million of one-month bills due Nov. 25, 2013, $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 27, 2014, and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 28, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 29.