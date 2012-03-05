FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac sell $2 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion bills at lower rates and higher demand on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 4, 2012 at a 0.082 percent rate, down from the 0.112 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills on Feb. 27.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 4, 2012, at a 0.138 percent rate, down from a 0.152 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.38 versus 4.97 for its Feb. 27 sale, and demand for the six-month was also higher at 5.28 versus 4.51 for last week’s sale.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio reflects weaker demand.

Settlement is March 6.

