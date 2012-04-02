FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 billion bill on Monday
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 billion bill on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $2.5 billion of reference bills later in the day.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due July 2, 2012, $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 1, 2012, and $500 million 12-month bills due April 1, 2013.

Settlement is April 3.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

