Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln bills April 9
April 9, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 6 years

Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln bills April 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion of bills later on Monday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due July 9, 2012 and $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012, said the company.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is April 10.

