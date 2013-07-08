FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2013 / 12:38 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac to $3 billion bills July 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 7, 2013, $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 6, 2014, and $500 million of 12-month bills due July 7, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
