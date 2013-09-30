Freddie Mac to sell $2 billion of bills on Monday

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 30, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due March 31, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 1.