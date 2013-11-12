FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac says to sell $2 billion bills on Tuesday
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac says to sell $2 billion bills on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion of reference bills on Tuesday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 10, 2014, and $1 billion of six-month bills due May 12, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Nov. 13.

