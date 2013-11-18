FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Monday
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 18, 2014, $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 19, 2014 and $1.0 bln of 12-month bills due Nov. 17, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Nov. 19.

