Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday
December 2, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due March 3, 2014, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due June 2, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Dec. 3.

