Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion of bills on Monday
June 10, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion of bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 9, 2013, and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Dec. 9, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is June 11.

