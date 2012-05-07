FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday
May 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 5, 2012 on Monday. The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is May 8.

