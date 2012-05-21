FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday
May 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of one-month bills due June 18, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 20, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012, later on Monday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is May 22.

