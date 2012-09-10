FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Monday
September 10, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion bills later on Monday.

The sale includes $1.5 billion three-month bills due Dec. 10, 2012, and $1.5 billion six-month bills due March 11, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Sept. 11.

