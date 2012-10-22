FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln in bills on Monday
October 22, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion reference bills on Monday.

The sale consists of $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 22, 2013 and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 22, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 23.

