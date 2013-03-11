FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln bills on Monday
March 11, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 bln bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The company said the sale includes $1.5 billion of three-month bills due June 10, 2013, and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Sept. 9, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

