Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln bills on Monday
March 12, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 11, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 10, 2012 on Monday.

Settlement is March 13.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

