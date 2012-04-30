FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac bill sale: rates higher, demand mixed
April 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac bill sale: rates higher, demand mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with last week’s sale similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due July 30, 2012 at a 0.117 percent stop-out rate, up from 0.080 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold April 23.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 29, 2012 at a 0.155 percent rate, up from a 0.139 percent rate for its $1 billion bills sold a week earlier.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower at 4.33 versus 4.58 and demand for the six-month bills was higher at 4.58 versus 4.33 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is May 1.

