FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012 at a 0.119 percent stop-out rate, up from 0.117 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold April 30.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 5, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, down slightly from a 0.155 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week earlier.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.17 versus 4.33 and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.62 versus 4.58 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is May 8.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.