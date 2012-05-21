FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln in bills at mixed rates
May 21, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln in bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of one-month bills due June 18, 2012 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.040 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of bills sold on April 23.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 20, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.115 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 14.

It also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012 at a 0.156 percent rate, also down from a 0.158 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was down with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.67 versus 4.97 for its April 23 sale.

Demand for the three-month bills was also lower at 4.30 versus 5.50 and demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.37 versus 4.90 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

