Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates
June 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 4, 2012 at a 0.092 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.104 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 29.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 3, 2012 at a 0.142 percent rate, also down from a 0.154 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.95 versus 4.67, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.95 versus 4.53 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is June 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
