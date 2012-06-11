FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 10, 2012 at a 0.102 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.092 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold June 4.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 10, 2012 at a 0.149 percent rate, also up from a 0.142 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills on June 4.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.30 versus 4.95 for bills sold last week.

Demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.08 versus 4.94 for its bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is June 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.