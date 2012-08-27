Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at mixed rates

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities. Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million one-month bills, due Sept. 24, 2012, at a 0.099 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for its $500 million of one-month bills sold July 30. Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 26, 2012 at a 0.l23 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.120 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 20.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 25, 2012 at a 0.157 percent rate, down from a 0.160 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion bills a week ago. Demand for the one-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.45 compared with 5.85 for the one-month bills sold July 30.

Demand for the three-month bills was also lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.00 versus 4.65 for bills sold Aug. 20, while demand for the six-month bills was unchanged at 4.30 for its bills sold a week ago. A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.