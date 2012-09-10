FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 10, 2012 at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.124 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 4.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 11, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, at an unchanged rate from its sale of $1.5 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.11 versus 4.08 for bills sold Sept. 4, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 4.08 vs 3.65 for its bills sold a week earlier.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Sept 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
