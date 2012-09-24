FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million one-month bills, due Oct. 22, 2012, at a 0.044 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.099 percent rate for its $500 million of one-month bills sold Aug. 27.

The company also sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 24, 2012 at a 0.129 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 17.

It also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 25, 2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, down from the 0.152 percent rate for billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 7.45 compared with 5.45 for its one-month bills sold on Aug. 27.

Demand for the three-month bills was 5.08, unchanged from for its sale of three-month bills sold Sept. 17, and demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 4.92 vs 5.10 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.