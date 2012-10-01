FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates, higher demand
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates, higher demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and higher demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 31, 2012 at a 0.121 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.129 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 24.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 1, 2013 at a 0.151 percent rate, up from the 0.150 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 5.05 versus 4.95 for the three-month bills sold Sept. 24, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.30 vs 4.92 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Oct. 2.

