Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates, and demand
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates, and demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 14, 2013 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.119 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 9.

Freddie Mac also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 15, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, up from the 0.154 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

The company said it sold $500 million 12-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.195 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.228 percent rate for its $500 million of one-month bills sold July 9.

Demand for the three-month bills with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.90, down from 5.12 for its sale of three-month bills sold Oct. 9, and demand for the six-month bills was also weaker, at 5.01 vs 5.11 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the 12-month bills was stronger at 6.87 compared with 5.15 for its 12-month bills sold on July 9.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement Oct. 16.

