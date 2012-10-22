FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates
October 22, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 22, 2013 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 15.

Freddie Mac also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 22, 2013 at a 0.164 percent rate, also up from the 0.155 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was up, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.95, versus 4.90 for its sale of three-month bills sold on Oct. 15, and demand for the six-month bills was down, at 4.58 vs 5.01 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

