FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills; rates, demand are mixed
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills; rates, demand are mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 11, 2013, at a 0.128 percent rate, down from the 0.129 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Nov. 5.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due May 13, 2013, at a 0.167 percent rate, up from the 0.165 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.45 versus 4.79 for its sale of three-month bills sold a week ago, while demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 4.37 compared with 4.33 for six-month bills sold Nov. 5.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Nov. 14

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.